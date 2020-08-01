TEMPE, Ariz. — After holding multiple church services around the country in recent months, including at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, Kanye West is bringing a service to Arizona at Sun Devil Stadium.

The event is called "Awaken 2020," which will feature West and his Sunday Service Collective choir, among other speakers.

According to a release, the event will be 12 hours long and is free. The event expects to fill 50,000 seats at the stadium.

Other featured speakers include Brian “Head” Welch, Daniel Kolenda, David Herzog, Stephanie Herzog, Lou Engle, Guillermo Maldonado, Cindy Jacobs, Jerame Nelson, with music bands led by Eddie James, Jake Hamilton, Steve Swanson and Jeremy Riddle.

"Awaken 2020’s purpose is to be a driving force in unifying many groups of people of our great nation when we come together in unity and love as the Power of God is released as He loves every person regardless of their background and brings breakthrough, hope and healing to all people in a time when our nation greatly needs it," the release says.

Awaken 2020

The event is free but those who want to attend must register for tickets. You can click here to register for tickets.