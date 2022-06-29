Dog tags belonging to Mesa man found buried at house in France

The dog tags will soon be on their way back from France to the man's daughter who lives in Arizona.

MESA, Ariz. — More than 5,000 miles and about 60 years apart, Terry Wisehart is looking back at a thin piece of history in her life.

"That was the absolute love of his life is to be a pilot," Wisehart said.

She's talking about her father, Carwin Pomeroy.

Pomeroy was originally from Mesa, but in the 1960s, his job as an Air Force pilot took him and his family to France.

"The particular plane that he flew most over his career was a B-66," Wisehart said.

Wisehart remembered her father being part of reconnaissance flights during the Cold War. She was around 10 or 12 years old at the time.

"I have a lot of memories from there," Wisehart said.

Fast forward to 2022, Laurent Fisch is working to remodel his home in France.

Marie France Andreani helped 12 News translate an interview with Fisch.

"He wanted to do an extension because it was kind of an old farm," Andreani relayed.

Fisch said he bought the house in August 2021 and while digging to expand the house, he found a set of dog tags.

The dog tags bared Carwin Pomeroy's name. Thanks to the internet, Fisch discovered Pomeroy was a pilot in the Air Force.

But it was the push from his sisters, and the help of social media that got it in front of Wisehart. His sister shared a video on social media that he took showing one of the dog tags.

"As it got closer and closer I saw his name and then I thought, 'Oh my goodness!'," Wisehart said.

Wisehart recalled only seeing her father wearing the dog tags when he went to work. Otherwise, they'd be laying about the house.

"He probably was at a friend's house," Wisehart said.

"Change clothes after work like you do, you're in your early 30s, and you're a little sloppy as you carry your things out and probably just dropped them, you know? That's what I kind of think," Wisehart said.

While Pomeroy died a few years back, Fisch is planning to send the dog tags back to Wisehart in Arizona in the next few days.

Making something lost long ago, found again.

"It's fun to remember that, it's fun to go back on those times and share all of that with your family and everyone around you," Wisehart said.

