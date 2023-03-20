City of Tempe holds hearing on proposed restrictions for tobacco sales

The ordinance would raise the minimum age of purchase to 21, create a licensing registry for tobacco vendors, and enact a system of fees for violations.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe City Council is moving forward with a proposed ordinance that attempts to reduce tobacco and e-cigarette use among the city's young residents.

The proposal would establish a tobacco sales license, enact fees to ensure compliance, and raise the minimum age of tobacco purchase to 21 years old, according to the City of Tempe website.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 51% of Arizona high school students have tried electronic vaping products.

This ordinance is a measure that's been roughly a year and a half in the making with the council first pushing for research and study in late 2021.

On Monday, March 20, the council is holding two public hearings for residents to provide comments and learn more about the ordinance.

A survey at tempe.gov/forum will be open from March 20 through April 3 for community members to submit feedback about the new proposed ordinance.

On Monday, two public meetings will be held to collect input on a proposed tobacco ordinance. The proposal would establish a tobacco sales license, enact fees to ensure compliance and raise the minimum age of tobacco purchase to 21 years old. Learn more: https://t.co/MSnU2xjOvK pic.twitter.com/C0miQxjYOk — City of Tempe, AZ (@Tempegov) March 17, 2023

Tempe's proposal would establish an annual $300 licensing fee for tobacco vendors and set up a formalized fee structure for regulation violations.

If a tobacco vendor is found to be in violation of the new regulations, they'd face the following fees:

"1st strike" fee: $500 and a license suspension of 7 days.

"2nd strike" fee: $750 and a license suspension of 30 days.

"3rd strike" fee: $1000 and having the license revoked.

City officials said that they were still working to decide the best practices for enforcing the ordinance as they addressed staffing and inspection issues. One representative promised that they would have a plan in place by the time the ordinance was brought to a vote.

Multiple commenters mentioned that the latest draft of the ordinance was missing a ban on the sale of all forms of flavored tobacco that had been present in earlier drafts. City officials stressed that the draft was still being revised, and if such a ban were popular, it would be added back into the language of the ordinance.

You can learn more at tempe.gov/TobaccoOrdinance. The full proposal draft can be found below:

Up to Speed