PHOENIX — Arizona sports legends Kurt Warner and Luis Gonzalez will be part of the third annual Celebrity Game Night charity event this Saturday in Scottsdale.

Proceeds will go to Kurt and Brenda Warner’s Treasure House charity which provides a support community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The event is happening inside Scottsdale Hangar One at Scottsdale Airpark beginning at 5:30 p.m. The hanger will be converted into a massive game room for donors to play games and take photos with celebrities and athletes.

The charity says over 600 people attended the event last year and raised more than $300,000 for Treasure House.

For ticket information, go to the Treasure House website.

