Arkansas woman celebrates 106th birthday after surviving COVID-19

According to Gov. Hutchinson, Priscilla Boyle spent a month in the hospital with COVID-19 in June. She has since turned 106 years old!

MOSCOW, Ark. — In Governor Asa Hutchinson's press briefing on Tuesday, he wished Priscilla Boyle, of Moscow, Arkansas, a happy 106th birthday.

We spoke with Boyle for her 104th and 105th birthdays, and all she wanted to do was spread the message of love.

This year is extra special for her because she also beat COVID-19 this year.

According to Gov. Hutchinson, Boyle spent a month in the hospital with COVID-19 in June. She was then released from the hospital and has tested negative for the virus several times.

Boyle moved to Little Rock in 1942 when she was 28 years old.