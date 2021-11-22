Arizona Snowbowl opening Nov. 24 after warm weather delays ski season

Expert areas of the ski resort in Flagstaff will open to visitors starting Wednesday.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — After a brief delay to the start of ski season, Arizona Snowbowl will be opening some areas in a matter of days.

Expert areas of the ski resort in Flagstaff will open to visitors from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. starting Wednesday, Nov. 24.

The Arizona Gondola is the only available lift for now.

Here are the ski areas that will open this week:

Upper Ridge

Midway Catwalk

Logjam

Wild Turkey

No beginner areas will be open yet. The ski season was originally scheduled to begin on Nov. 19., but unseasonably warm weather across Arizona delayed its opening.

For ticket information, go to the resort’s website.

Customers who were affected by the delayed opening should have been contacted 72 hours prior to their booking to have it rescheduled.

