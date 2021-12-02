Subscribe to 12 News on YouTube for more online content

Watch recent stories from 12 News broadcasts and exclusive digital content on our YouTube Channel.

PHOENIX — Attention 12 News viewers! Be sure to subscribe to the 12 News YouTube channel. There’s a ton of great digital content, from digital exclusives and extensive playlists on all of Arizona’s top stories.

If you’ve missed any of our stories from our broadcasts, you can watch them on our YouTube channel and even share them online with your friends!

Those who subscribe to the channel can also receive notifications whenever new videos are uploaded to the channel. We also do several YouTube live streams featuring additional online content from trending stories, both locally and nationally.

Here’s a breakdown of a few of our top playlists on the 12 News YouTube channel:

12 News YouTube Playlists

There are also some in-depth digital exclusives. Here are a few of the popular videos:

12 News YouTube Digital exclusives

Along with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, remember to subscribe to the 12 News YouTube channel today.

In other news