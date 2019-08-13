12 News is pleased to be honored with 33 nominations from the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Included in the nominations are Best Morning Newscast, Best Daytime Newscast, Best Evening Newscast for 12 News at 6p and 10p, and Overall Excellence.

"12 News is humbled and proud of being recognized with 33 Emmy nominations. We consider it a privilege and a responsibility to serve our audience, across all our platforms, with gold standard journalism and emotional storytelling true to our It’s a Matter of Facts brand," said News Director, George Davilas.

The prestigious Emmy Award honors exceptional work from television professionals and overall excellence in television. The Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter serves Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and El Centro, California.

The 42nd Annual Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 14.

"Recognition by your peers is measurement to the highest standards in our industry. It is an acknowledgment of quality that is a hallmark for everything we strive to for our viewers. In a world where truth is getting harder and harder to find, at 12 News It's ALWAYS a Matter of Facts!" said 12 News President and General Manager, Dean Ditmer.

To see the full list of nominations go here.

To learn more about the Rocky Mountain Emmy chapter, visit: https://rockymountainemmy.org/

RELATED: 12 News nominated for Emmy Award for coverage of a Trump rally that turned violent

About 12 News:

12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News is the winner of a 2019 Gracie Award, ten 2017 Rocky Mountain Emmy® Awards, nine 2017 Associated Press Awards, and the 2017 Regional Edward R. Murrow award for Breaking News Coverage. At 12 News, It’s A Matter of Facts. We are always on, reaching more than 4.6 million people each month, across all our platforms, including 12News.com, the 12 News app, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. 12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 49 television stations and two radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 35 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for advertisers through TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

Contact:

For media inquiries, contact:

Emily Mowers, Director of Marketing

emowers@12news.com