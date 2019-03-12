This year marks 53 years since the original broadcast of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas television film.

The Grinch recalls the iconic Dr. Seuss tale of how the Grinch, who lived alone atop Mt. Crumpit "with a heart two sizes too small" devises a scheme to steal Christmas toys, gifts and decorations from all of Whoville. Boris Karloff stars as the Grinch, as well as the tale's narrator.

The special airs at 7 p.m. on 12 News. It will repeat at 7 p.m. on Christmas night, followed by the 2000 version starring Jim Carrey.

Other holiday programming on NBC this season includes "It's a Wonderful Life" and the 87th annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

You can always see what's airing on 12 News here or in the free 12 News app.

PROGRAMMING: 12news.com/tv-listings