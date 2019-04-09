Join 12 News Monday for a new experience called 12 @ 12. The new show will air at noon on weekdays, hosted by Tram Mai. There will be 12 uninterrupted minutes of news that you need in the middle of your day.

The show will be live on Facebook and YouTube, will air on 12News.com and on 12 News on TV.

If you want to join the conversation during the show, jump in the Facebook and YouTube comments section. Tram will make you a part of the show!

Download the free 12 News app to be notified of the launch of the show on Monday.

12 @ 12 will feature franchises like #MostClicked, Keeping you Safe, $aving you Money, and of course your Daily Juice.

Arizona Midday will start at 12:15 p.m. following 12 @ 12. Daily Blast Live will air starting at 1 p.m.

As always send your story ideas to connect@12news.com.