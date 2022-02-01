Wildlife World Zoo welcomes extremely rare, baby monkey

Wildlife World is one of two zoos in the country that is home to the pileated gibbon monkey.

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — A new resident at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park is taking the phrase "one-of-a-kind" a bit literal.

Wildlife World recently welcomed a new baby monkey. However, what makes this monkey special is that it's a pileated gibbon, one of the rarest primate species.

The baby, which is being cared for by its mother, marks a significant birth for Wildlife World. The zoo is only one of two zoos in the country that cares for pileated gibbons.

According to Wildlife World, there are only 15 pileated gibbons left in the U.S. and four of them were born in Litchfield Park.

The zoo currently has three families of the gibbon species, including siamang, white-handed and pileated, and have welcomed over 15 gibbon babies over the past 18 years.

Gibbons are small apes that are found in tropical rainforests of Southern and Southeast Asia. While they don't have tails, gibbons are among the fastest of all primates and can be found in tree branches high above the ground, raising their arms above their heads for balance.

