Wildlife World Zoo to reopen doors on Thursday

PHOENIX — If you need plans for Labor Day weekend, you're in luck: The Wildlife World Zoo in the West Valley announced it would reopen its doors on Thursday.

Officials with the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park announced their reopening plans on Monday, after being closed for more than five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This has been an unprecedented time in the zoo’s history, as both the closure and the challenges caused by the economic downturn and pandemic, impacted our ability to serve the community," spokeswoman Kristy Morcom said in a press release.

Visitors at the zoo will be required to wear masks, as well as staff members. There will also be signs throughout the zoo encouraging social distancing, social distance ride seating, ride sanitation after every rider and dozens of sanitizing stations installed.

“We are grateful for the continued support from the public, even while our gates have been closed,' Director Mickey Ollson said in a press release.

"It brings me much joy, that the time has come that we can responsibly reopen and provide our guests with a safe environment to bring their loved ones."

The Sky Ride, African Tram, Safari Train, all indoor exhibits, the petting zoo, the giraffe feeding station and stingray touch tank will be open.