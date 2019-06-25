SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — A wildlife conservation group is noticing a steep incline in the number of orphaned baby animals this year and it couldn’t come at a worse time on year.

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, an organization dedicated to the rehabilitation and reintegration of sick or injured animals, has seen nearly twice the amount of orphaned animals that this time last year.

“We are full of baby animals, right now,” said Khymberly Lewus, a Veterinary Technician with Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. “We have tons of Racoons, Coyotes, Bobcats, a porcupine.”

It’s never easy to tell what causes the animals to end up in urban areas. The Woodbury fire could be one factor this year. Weather and a loss of habitat are the usual culprits.

Christopher Latella

Lewus advises that if wildlife is seen in town, to call the Center and allow them to assess the situation.

In the case of this year’s orphaned baby influx, the Center will monitor the animals for a time until they feel the need to intervene.

“Typically we’ll leave the animals alone for 24 hours, to give the parents a chance to come back, if they are out hunting or savaging for food,” Lewus said.

The main goal of the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center is to return the animals to their natural habitat.

Christopher Latella

“We want to release everything we can,” Lewus said. “Relocate them to places away from Civilization. Kind of get them away from people, near a natural water source.”

The influx comes at a challenging time for the Center. With tourism season over and the heat of the summer moving in, the Center’s main fundraising source, tours of the facilities, is almost non-existent. The Center relies on donations to get them through the summer months.

“Running through formula like crazy,” Lewus explained of the demand that so many baby animals put on the Center.

For those interested in taking a tour of the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center and getting an up-close-and-personal look at a variety of wildlife, young and old, contact the Center for details.

Donations to keep helping these animals in need can be made through their website, as well.