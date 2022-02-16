These grizzly cubs playing in northern Arizona is the cutest thing you'll see all day

Stop whatever you’re doing and watch these 2-year-old grizzly bears enjoying an icy day at Bearizona Wildlife Park.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — If there’s a better way to lift your mood than watching bear cubs frolicking in the snow, we don’t know it!

The cubs named Crockett, Hanna and Sky can be seen playing in the picturesque woods of Coconino County. The air was so brisk you could even see one cub’s breath, but they didn’t seem to mind!

The drive-thru wildlife park is in Williams and is home to a wide variety of animals, including different species of bears.

The young cubs are cute now but don’t get too close. The powerful animals have a life span of around 25 years in the wild and adult bears grow as large as 800 pounds.

Grizzlies can be found throughout North America and their population in the wild is considered stable by conservationists.

