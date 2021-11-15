VIDEO: Rhino delights Phoenix Zoo visitors with impressive show of strength

The greater one-horned rhino can be seen casually balancing the log on the bridge of his snout and even sending it airborne.

PHOENIX — Lifting a massive tree trunk would be arduous work for a group of humans, but it’s just a walk in the park for a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo.

In fact, video from the zoo showed their newest resident, a 6-year-old rhino named Chutti, having fun with the palm tree and delighting visitors by showing off his impressive strength.

The greater one-horned rhino can be seen casually balancing the log on the bridge of his snout and even sending it airborne while Chutti trotted around his pool.

This species of rhino is native in the south Asian area near India and is listed as being a vulnerable species due to poaching and expanding human populations.

Chutti can be found in the zoo’s Tropics Trail area near the elephant habitat.

Watch the full video below: