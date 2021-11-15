x
VIDEO: Rhino delights Phoenix Zoo visitors with impressive show of strength

The greater one-horned rhino can be seen casually balancing the log on the bridge of his snout and even sending it airborne.
Credit: Phoenix Zoo

PHOENIX — Lifting a massive tree trunk would be arduous work for a group of humans, but it’s just a walk in the park for a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo.

In fact, video from the zoo showed their newest resident, a 6-year-old rhino named Chutti, having fun with the palm tree and delighting visitors by showing off his impressive strength.

The greater one-horned rhino can be seen casually balancing the log on the bridge of his snout and even sending it airborne while Chutti trotted around his pool.

RELATED: New species alert: Phoenix Zoo welcomes the first greater one-horned rhinoceros to the park

This species of rhino is native in the south Asian area near India and is listed as being a vulnerable species due to poaching and expanding human populations.

Chutti can be found in the zoo’s Tropics Trail area near the elephant habitat.

Watch the full video below:


