Valley volunteer heads to Kenya to save nine giraffes

As flood waters have cut nine Rothchild's Giraffes from their herd and food sources, volunteers and a non-profit are headed overseas to help.

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — A Valley wildlife conservationist is joining the effort to save stranded giraffes in Kenya, as flood waters cut them off from their herd and available food sources.

Kristy Morcom, who works with Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park in Litchfield Park, will be making the trek overseas to do what she can to help save the giraffes.

Save Giraffes Now, a non-profit organization, is leading the effort. Nine Rothchild’s giraffes were originally introduced to a peninsula on Lake Baringo, which is their ancestral land.

“By reintroducing them into the peninsula they can be safe from poachers there. It’s easier to protect them on a peninsula,” said David O’Conner, president of Save Giraffes Now. “But unfortunately, the lake had other ideas and it rose about 40 or 50 feet, creating the island that they are trapped on now.”

The question became, how do you get the world’s tallest animal across a body of water? The answer: A gir-raft. That’s what Save Giraffes Now is calling the barge that is moving the giraffes, one-by-one, from the flooded peninsula to a sanctuary in the Eastern Rift valley of Kenya.

But getting the giraffes on the barge became an issue. Some would willingly follow volunteers using Acai seeds as a bribe. Others were a little more stubborn. That’s where Morcom comes in.

“I am just going to be taking direction from David and his team and do whatever I can to support them,” said Morcom.

“We have to try to train them go to voluntarily on the barge and that’s where people like yourself has so much more experience than I do,” said O’Connor to Morcom. “It’s a real great partnership.”

The hopes are that anything Morcom and the folks she works with at Wildlife World Zoo have learned from the Reticulated giraffes, she can use in handling the Rothchild’s in the wild.

“It’s really wonderful when you can take information collected from these animals under human care and apply that to saving their wild counterparts,” said Morcom.

Over the past 30 years, giraffes around the world have seen their population drop by roughly 40%, according to Save the Giraffes.

While organizing an international effort to save just nine giraffes may not seem like a worthwhile cause to those who are only casually familiar with giraffes, the nine that are stranded make up more than 1% of a population that is quickly and quietly on its way to extinction.

“Everyone knows what a giraffe is, but a lot of people don’t realize the dire need that they’re in because of their number rapidly decreasing,” explained Morcom.

Saving the nine Rothchilds is just the first step in Save Giraffes Now’s plan. Once all nine are safe, they will be reintroduced to an appropriate habitat on or near their ancestral lands and begin repopulating and increasing the number..