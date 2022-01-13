Meet 'Evie the diva': Today in AZ's official cow

We adopted the cow back in September when she was first born through Stotz Farms's educational program. Here is her first update!

PHOENIX — Meet the newest member of the Today in AZ crew: Evie the cow!

Our station adopted Evie last September after we did a story on Discover Dairy’s "Adopt a Cow" program that lets classrooms across Arizona adopt a cow for the school year.

We recently got Evie's first update from Stotz Farms since she was born and she's absolutely adorable. The farmers let us know that she has her own personal suite, weighs 143 lbs and gets to hang out with her friends during the day.

The program is meant to help teach students about agriculture through the dairy farm's program.

The cows, however, don't actually come to the class. The animals weigh more than 1,000 pounds, so it would be hard to even fit one through a classroom door.

This "Adopt a Cow" program is virtual but don't let that fool you, it's just as cool.

"This is actually our 40th year anniversary this year, my dad started the dairy in 1981 I was born a couple of years later," said Jennifer Millican of Stotz Dairy in Buckeye. "This is is the Discover Dairy’s adopt a cow program, I am the first Arizona dairy farmer that got involved in the program."

ORIGINAL STORY HERE: Adopt a cow as your classroom pet for free! Yes you read that right

See more pictures of Evie on this slideshow here:

