Three baby grizzly bears rescued by wildlife park

The wildlife park, Bearizona, plans to build a 40,000-square-foot enclosure for the cubs by March 2021.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Three grizzly bear cubs are about to call a wildlife park in Arizona home.

The park, called Bearizona in Williams, is devoted to providing homes for wild animals in need. It plans to build a 40,000-square-foot enclosure for the cubs by March 2021.

The three bear siblings, one female and two males, became orphans after their mom was shot and injured by a hiker near Dupuyer, the park said. Their mom ended up having to be euthanized.

Three days after the euthanization, a ranching family spotted the cubs huddled together in a field and called authorities, the park said. The cubs remained at a wildlife center at Montana WILD for two months while authorities were searching for a new home.

"While it is unfortunate that this sort of thing happens in the wild from time to time, we are honored to be able to take in these three grizzly cubs and provide them with the best home possible,” Bearizona Owner Sean Casey said.

