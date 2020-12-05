Take a behind-the-scenes look at the star-studded Beverly Hills Dog Show

The Beverly Hills Dog Show brings the glitz and glam of Hollywood to the dog world.

PHOENIX — The Beverly Hills Dog Show brings the glitz and glam of Hollywood to the dog world.

There’s a red carpet loaded with two-legged and four-legged celebrities, social media dog superstars that drive cars and have millions of followers, plus an intense competition and agility course.

“This is what we like to call a dog show done differently,” Beverly Hills Dog Show co-host John O’Hurley said.

“We take it less seriously, we have a little more fun.”

As for the competition, the American Kennel Club recognizes more than 200 breeds and varieties of dogs which compete in seven different groups (sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting and herding).

The “First in Breed” will then find out who’s top dog in the final round for the coveted “Best in Show.”

“Learning about all these wonderful breeds and these wonderful dogs,” O’Hurley said.

“It’s a great place to be because we have an opportunity to celebrate the dogs in our lives.”

