ST. LOUIS — An extra special puppy is being cared for at Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

Gema, who is 3 months old, was born with five paws. A spokesperson from Stray Rescue said when she was born and her family saw her deformities, they weren’t sure what to do or how to care for her and reached out to Stray Rescue.

The family surrendered Gema to Stray Rescue so she would have a fighting chance and wanted to make sure she has the best life should could possibly have.

“At Stray Rescue of St. Louis, we exhaust all efforts to provide the medical care every animal needs, regardless of cost. We believe every soul deserves the chance to live a life of love and comfort, and we will stop at nothing to give them that chance,” A spokesperson from Stray Rescue said. “When her original family reached out to us for help, of course we immediately brought Gema into the Stray Rescue family. They did what was in the best interest of this little puppy, and we commend them for that. She will get everything she needs to have the brightest future possible,” said Cassady Caldwell, Executive Director.

A spokesperson said Gema is no different than any other playful puppy. She’s three times smaller than all of her siblings, who are Great Dane mixes.

“Her coordination and balance are good, and she’s becoming a pro at using her back legs. In fact, she stands up like a kangaroo!”

Stray Rescue said its veterinarian team will examine Gema and will do everything to help her.

Stray Rescue

Volunteers said she’s is in loving hands and her tail never stops wagging. She loves to be held and cuddled.

You can follow Gema’s journey here

Stray Rescue

