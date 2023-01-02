New eaglets to hatch soon for beloved Florida eagles

Harriet laid "Egg 1" on Nov. 29 while "Egg 2" was popped out on Dec. 2. Now, it's just a waiting game.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two new members of the famous Southwest Florida eagle family are on their way!

The beloved bird couple, Harriet and M15, are getting ready to welcome two eaglets any day now with a "hatch watch" now in progress.

Harriet laid "Egg 1" on Nov. 29 while "Egg 2" was popped out on Dec. 2. Since then, the couple has been taking turns and patiently incubating the eggs – which is needed about 35 days before hatching, Dick Pritchett Real Estate explains on its website that hosts the eagle cam.

The couple successfully raised two eaglets last year, which garnered a lot of attention from the public who loved to see the live cams of the tiny birds growing and thriving.

And now, two more will hatch in the coming days.

"Harriet and M15 are a well-seasoned and bonded Eagle pair. They use their excellent skills and instincts to nurture and protect their family and territory," Dick Pritchett Real Estate said in a post online. "Through all the trials in their life, they have also had tremendous successes.

"Harriet and M15 exude strength and purpose, inspiring all who follow their continuing saga."

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam has been live-streaming this nest since 2012. Following some downtime after Hurricane Ian, the live look returned — and the eagles rebuilt their nest. Today, it uses four discreet cameras that monitor the birds around the clock.