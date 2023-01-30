Sick of the Super Bowl? Here's seven Superb Owls instead

With the Phoenix Zoo, Arizona Raptor Center, and Arizona State Parks & Trails contributing photos, these are some seriously superb owls!

ARIZONA, USA — In the spirit of Super Bowl misspellings, we're bringing you seven Superb Owls to ring in the Big Game.

We've got a look at some of the local species that call Arizona home. From the Great Horned Owl to the tiny Northern Pygmy Owl, State 48 is home to some seriously superb owls.

While many of these owls were photographed in the wild, you can see owls like Archimedes and Charlie at the Phoenix Zoo conservation center.

In addition, the Arizona Raptor Center frequently holds falconry events where you can see the owls in action. You can find a full list of events on their website.

