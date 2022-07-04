No rescue too small, Sedona firefighters save a group of stuck baby quails

It's not a typical trail rescue, but firefighters got a chance to save these baby birds who had gotten trapped in a storm drain.

SEDONA, Ariz. — It's not just people that need saving on our trails. The Sedona Fire Department had their work cut out for them this weekend, taking the time to rescue a group of baby quails who were stuck in a storm drain.

The department shared photos from the tiny rescue on Facebook, letting everyone know that the trapped animals made it out okay.

Crews weren't able to get the grate off the storm drain; instead, they used a little bit of clever engineering and built a small ladder for the baby birds!

The cardboard creation might set a record for the tiniest ladder used by a fire crew. While it won't be getting people into buildings, it was more than enough to give our wildlife a shot at safety.

Not only are they one of Arizona's most popular small game birds, but quail is also an important part of our local ecosystems. If you happen to find some of them stuck in a man-made structure like this, contact your local animal control to help out!

