Sea Lions at OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale are obviously Arizona Cardinals fans

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Even the sea lions are happy about the return of Arizona Cardinals football on Sunday!

Hondo, Magoo and Ella at the OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale are some of the biggest Cardinals fans and are super excited about the team's return.

The video shows the trio tossing around a Cardinals logo football and practicing their cheers for the big game on Saturday,

Along with sharing their fandom, carrying, tossing and catching the football with their animal care team give the sea lions a creative outlet for physical activity and mental exercise.

The aquarium says the three fully engaged with the activity while displaying impressive football skills. They even went far as to hint at a possible wide receiver spot on the roster.

"... If the Arizona Cardinals need another wide receiver, they can give OdySea Aquarium a call," the statement said.

Check out the video of Hondo, Magoo and Ella showing off their skills below!

