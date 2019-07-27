SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - This certainly isn't something you hear about every day.

A Scottsdale family is reaching out to the public to help find their 60-pound Sulcata tortoise.

Alyssa Rosetta told 12 News that her family was keeping their 12-year-old tortoise Squirt in a temporary holding pen after recently moving from Mesa to north Scottsdale.

Rosetta, 21, said her mom noticed on July 21 that Squirt had dug out of the pen and was gone.

The family searched their entire lot, the lot next door and some of the desert across the street, to no avail.

Rosetta also said she posted a photo of Squirt and a plea for help on the "Rio Verde Foothills Bulletin Board” Facebook page, where some of her new neighbors said they would look out for him.

Squirt is described as a 50-60 pound Sulcata (or African Spurred) tortoise and looks like your typical Sulcata.

Rosetta said her family lives in the area of 136th Street and Rio Verde Drive, which is made up of spread-out houses surrounded by desert and wildlife.

"Therefore, Squirt could be anywhere," Rosetta said.

Anyone who spots Squirt shouldn't be afraid to approach him, as he is "harmless and very docile," according to Rosetta.

Rosetta said Squirt can be fed hay and vegetables, including broccoli, carrots and leafy greens.

If someone does find him, Rosetta said, Squirt will likely be thirsty and could be placed in a large dish with about 3-4 inches deep of water to drink from.

Rosetta said anyone who comes across or spots Squirt should email her amrosetta1998@gmail.com or can call or text her at 602-680-9857.