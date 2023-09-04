Baby red-tailed hawks released after nest found on APS electrical equiment

APS said crews found the hawk's nest with four eggs on top of electrical equipment back in March.

PHOENIX — Several red-tailed hawks have been returned to the wild after being rescued by APS line crews earlier this year.

APS said crews found a hawk's nest with four eggs on top of electrical equipment back in March. They worked with Liberty Wildlife to move the nest to a nearby nesting platform and waited for the parent hawks to return to their eggs.

The adult hawks never returned for the eggs so Liberty Wildlife took the eggs to its facility so they could continue to develop and eventually hatch, according to APS.

The newly hatched birds were cared for by staff and then when they were a little older, by foster hawk parents.

Finally, in late August, the baby hawks were grown enough to be released.

APS posted about the release on its social media.

In March, we partnered with @LibertyWildlife to rescue Red-Tailed Hawks found in a nest on our electrical equipment. In late August, Liberty Wildlife and our APS teams returned to the area for a special homecoming. Catch the full story at https://t.co/V5u3pPppfJ. pic.twitter.com/2uAMBzucGK — APS (@apsFYI) September 5, 2023

