Red-tailed Hawk rescued from roadway near St. Johns

Why did the hawk cross the road? We're not sure yet, but at least St. Johns Police Department rescued her from danger.

SHOW LOW, Ariz. — Why did the red-tailed hawk cross the road? Well, the St. Johns Police Department isn't sure, but when they saw one crossing the roadway they knew they had to help.

The department helped workers with Arizona Game and Fish Pinetop Region to rescue a female red-tailed hawk that was seen crossing the roadway near 820 W Cleveland St.

Right now it's unknown why the hawk was grounded, but she's now at a local rehabilitation center for treatment.

Police posted the rescue on Facebook showing the hawk once they'd gotten her into the animal carrier. Looking very grumpy and a little disheveled, you can see her backed up into the corner of her carrier.

Hopefully, the hawk will make a full recovery and be released back into the wild.

