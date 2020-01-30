Two puppies were saved after a driver crashed his car into a gas pump in Mesa late Wednesday, causing it to catch on fire, fire officials said.

The Mesa Fire Department said the driver, who was not immediately identified, crashed his car into the gas pumps at the QT at Country Club Drive and McKellips Road around 11:30 p.m.

The driver fled on foot after the car caught on fire, leaving two Sharpei puppies in the vehicle.

The Mesa Fire Department responded, saved the puppies and put out the fire.

Mesa Police Department

Officers with the Mesa Police Department found the driver about a mile away and have since detained him.

The investigation is ongoing, but impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

A passenger was in the vehicle, but the driver would not identify them and they have not been located.

The puppies were taken to a local veterinarian, where it was determined that they sustained burns on their paws and had some melted plastic in their fur, but they are expected to be fine.