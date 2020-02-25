The puppies who were saved from a burning car after the driver crashed into a gas pump in Mesa while allegedly under the influence will be up for adoption on Tuesday.

The Arizona Humane Society said the two Shar-Pei puppies will be up for adoption starting at 11 a.m. at the organization's Sunnyslope Campus in Phoenix.

The dogs are both six-month-old females now named Puddles and Cuddles.

The puppies have spent time at the group's Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital since their rescue on Jan. 29.

Mesa fire crews rescued the puppies when they responded to the fire at the QT at Country Club Drive and McKellips Road.

RELATED: Video shows puppies being saved after car crashes into Mesa gas station pump, starting fire

Video of the crash showed the driver, later identified as Eduardo Marquez, trying to back his truck away from the pump as the fire grows.

Marquez and another unidentified passenger eventually gave up and ran away when the flames got bigger, leaving the dogs trapped inside the car.

Marquez is facing charges of DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, criminal damage and two counts of animal cruelty.

Eduardo Marquez

Mesa Police Department

RELATED: Video released of Chandler gas station fire caused by man allegedly driving drunk on his way to DUI court