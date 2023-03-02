Pug dumped in Valley trash bin now looking for new home

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said the pug puppy is now available for adoption.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A young pug found in a trash can outside of a Valley animal shelter is now available for adoption.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said the animal was found Thursday morning in a trash bin located outside of the agency's West Valley shelter.

An MCACC employee allegedly observed someone placing an object into the trash bin and attempted to make contact with the individual.

After the person drove away, the employee realized a pug puppy had been put in the bin. The dog has been eating well and is now looking for a new home.

MCACC said the Valley has many services for surrendering an animal and that there's no reason to place a pet inside a trash bin.

Info on these resources can be found here.

This morning, an MCACC West shelter employee noticed an individual place something in a trash bin outside the shelter.... Posted by Maricopa County Animal Care & Control on Thursday, March 2, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.