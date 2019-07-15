LORETTO, Tenn. — A police department in Tennessee is warning people to stop flushing drugs down their toilets or sinks out of fear they could create "meth-gators."

The Loretto Police Department recently posted the ominous Facebook warning after officers found a suspect unsuccessfully trying to flush meth and paraphernalia at a home.

He was arrested, but police say this is becoming an issue because flushed drugs can end up in retention ponds for processing before they are sent downstream.

"Our sewer guys take great pride in releasing water that is cleaner than what is in the creek, but they are not really prepared for meth," the police department wrote on social media. "Ducks, geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do."

Law enforcement said if the meth made it far enough, gators could end up consuming it in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River.

"They’ve had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help," police wrote. "So, if you need to dispose of your drugs just give us a call and we will make sure they are disposed of in the proper way."

Experts say animals can suffer the effects of drugs. While the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said flushing drugs down the toilet is a real concern, it cannot comment on the effects on wildlife.

In 2017, however, The Telegraph reported how a jungle python was found addicted to methamphetamine. The newspaper said the reptile was discovered during a police raid on a meth lab. The snake needed six weeks of detox.

