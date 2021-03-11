Phoenix Zoo welcomes new residents

Bears and primates are some of the inhabitants to take up residence at the Phoenix Zoo.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo has welcomed some new residents to its habitats. From bears to primates, the zoo is excited for its visitors to see the new wildlife that has arrived at its facilities over the last few weeks.

Boyd and Haddie, a male and female siamang, have recently had a baby on the zoo's Siamang Island. Siamangs are an order of primates with slender bodies and lightweight bones that are excellent for swinging from tree branches.

The siamangs are known for using their throat pouches to make loud noises that can be heard throughout the zoo's facilities. This species can live for up to 40 years in captivity.

The zoo has also introduced three male emperor tamarins, small monkeys known for their long tails and whiskers. The tamarins include Marquis, a 14-year-old father, and his two offspring, Pierre, 4, and 3-year-old Jacques.

Tamarins are known for living in large family groups. Phoenix's new family of tamarins had previously lived at the Racine Zoo.

Another inhabitant the Phoenix Zoo has recently welcomed is an Andean bear named Auggie.

Andean bears are known to be quite shy around humans and are skilled at climbing trees

Auggie is one of two Andean bears now living at the zoo and will be stationed at the Forest of Uco habitat. Rio, the zoo's female bear, may eventually choose to live with Auggie in the same space over time.

