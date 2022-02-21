New baby girl giraffe born at the Phoenix Zoo

The 2-week-old, 6-feet-tall calf is staying closely beside its mother in the zoo's giraffe barn.

PHOENIX — The newest mama at the Phoenix Zoo is welcoming a baby girl giraffe.

The baby girl was born on Feb. 7 and stands at nearly 6-feet-tall and 150 lbs. The zoo's staff said the calf is healthy and sticks extremely close to her mother in the giraffe barn.

The zoo introduced the 2-week old Masai giraffe as the third calf of its 8-year-old mother Sunshine and the fourth calf fathered by 13-year-old Miguu.

Sunshine is a very protective mother and staff expects the mother-daughter duo to stay in their barn, away from the exhibit, to bond for the next few weeks.

