The Phoenix Zoo will reopen to zoo members on June 13 and 14 and will open to the general public on June 15.

Have you missed strolling around the Phoenix Zoo, taking in all the sights and sounds that the zoo has to offer?

The zoo was forced to close to foot traffic due to the coronavirus outbreak, but officials announced Tuesday that they would soon reopen their doors.

"We value the health and safety of our community, members, guests, and staff," the zoo said in a statement.

"Therefore, we developed our reopening plans with recommendations by health organizations as well as local and federal authorities in mind."

The zoo will be open from 7 a.m. to noon starting June 13.

Zoo officials said they will be managing capacity each day to allow for recommended social distancing. Only 2,500 guests will be allowed in each day.

Tickets must be purchased in advance for a specific day. This can be done online at phoenixzoo.org beginning on June 1.

Members also must reserve a specific day in advance to visit. That can also be done online beginning June 1.

The Cruise the Zoo event has also been extended with slight modifications.

More weekends throughout the summer have been added to accommodate those wanting to visit via their vehicle.

Cruise the Zoo hours are 7 a.m. – noon, with vehicles needing to be in line by 11 a.m.

The zoo is accommodating up to 450 vehicles per day and tickets must be pre-purchased online.

Acrylic guards have been installed at various locations around the zoo to "to promote a healthy environment for our guests and staff."

In areas where acrylic guards are not feasible, staff will be wearing a protective face shield. All staff members will also be wearing masks.

Guests are welcome to wear masks during their visit to the zoo, but officials will not be mandating that you do so.

Strollers, wheelchairs and electric convenience vehicle rentals will be sanitized before and after each use.

There will be more than 50 hand sanitizing stations conveniently located throughout the park.

Restrooms will be available throughout the zoo. Guests are encouraged to maintain social distancing while using them.

All restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized on a rigorous schedule.

You can find more information on the zoo's reopening here.