Phoenix Zoo set to reopen for 'cruise' event

Most, if not all, of your favorite animals can be viewed from the comfort of your car.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo has been off limits because of COVID-19. However, that is about to change. Over the next two weekends guests can "cruise" the zoo.

"We're so excited for this new cruise the zoo," said Linda Hardwick, director of communications for the Phoenix Zoo.

Most, if not all, of your favorite animals can be viewed from the comfort of your car. And some a bit more unique, including an Australian Songbird named Sydney.

Zoo ambassadors like Aaron Prince will help display animals outside their habitat.

"So they will have a nice up close look at all of these animals. And they'll be able to check out another animal kind of on their way out," Prince said.

With the majority of the 125 acre zoo open, guests should expect the cruise to take about 30 minutes.

"And when we decided to do cruise the zoo we really focused on the trails that would give people optimal viewing of as many animals as possible," Hardwick said.

Hardwick hopes the event will help the zoo start to bounce back financially. It is taking a major financial hit because of COVID-19.

“Since March 18 till now, we have missed out on $4.5 million in revenue. Because March and April that's when we shine. That is our spring season," she explained.

Tickets are still available for Friday, May 8. The weekend is already sold out. But tickets are still available for next Friday through Sunday.