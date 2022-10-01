Phoenix Zoo celebrates Andean bear’s 2nd birthday with what else? A picnic!

Auggie is an Andean bear, also called spectacled bears due to the light fur around the animal’s eyes.

PHOENIX — How else would you celebrate the birthday of an adorable bear than with a picnic?

His name isn’t Yogi, it’s Auggie! And he turned 2 years old at the Phoenix Zoo over the weekend.

Keepers let the bear chow down on an array of fruits and vegetables. The zoo shared a video of Auggie’s beary good birthday on Facebook on Monday for all to enjoy.

Auggie is an Andean bear, also called spectacled bears due to the light fur around the animal’s eyes, and the species is considered vulnerable by conservation groups due to human encroachment and extensive poaching.

The animals are very shy and prefer to call isolated, high-elevation forests home. Andean bears are primarily herbivores and are solitary.

The only species of its kind found in South America, Andean bears have a life span of 20 years in the wild but can live more than 30 years in captivity.

Auggie came to the Phoenix Zoo from San Diego last December. You can find him along with a female bear named Rio at the zoo's Forest of Uco habitat.

So, cheers to many more birthdays in the future, Auggie!

