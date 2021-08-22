8-year police vet retires to a-paws

Zeus has been part of the Phoenix Police Department for eight years and will now become his handler's pet.

PHOENIX — Over the course of his career, Officer Zeus has found hundreds of pounds of illicit drugs worth millions of dollars. He did it in a span of 8 years. Now, he's set to retire to a life of belly rubs and scratches behind the ears.

He's led a cop's life. Now it's time for Zeus to lead a dog's life.

Zeus is a 9-year-old black lab who has been with the Phoenix Police Department for eight years.

Police K9 dogs begin training very early in life and are utilized for their breed's strengths. Labs like Zeus are typically used as search dogs due to their impressive noses.

K9 Zeus is ready to PAW-RTY! 🥳



Zeus is a 9-year-old Lab who has served our community for nearly most of his life! Over the last 8 years he has worked with handler and found hundreds of pounds of illicit drugs and millions of dollars in cash. Happy Retirement Zeus!

#PPDK9DEB pic.twitter.com/3JIdXkRPXB — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 22, 2021

