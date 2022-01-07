Phoenix man arrested after police find dead dog in his kitchen, records show

Frank Childs, 34, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of animal abuse after Phoenix police found malnourished, sick dogs in his apartment.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man has been taken into custody after police officers found several malnourished, sick dogs on his property.

Police officers were dispatched to Frank L. Childs' residence in west Phoenix on Dec. 14 after receiving calls that the suspect was harming animals.

Court records show officers reported finding a dead dog in Childs' kitchen and several more dogs that appeared extremely emaciated.

"The dog appeared to be deceased for some time," investigators wrote in a report. "The deceased dog had open raw sores on the rear, next to both sides of the tail and where the hip bones were protruding from the body."

Childs told police the dead dog had contracted canine parvovirus and he had failed to take the animal to a veterinarian. Dogs who contract the contagious virus can lose weight and become dehydrated if the illness is left untreated, according to the Veterinarian Medical Association.

It was later determined that the dog mainly died from a "prolonged lack of access to food," public records show.

Two other dogs in the suspect's custody had to be euthanized and none of his dogs tested positive for parvovirus, police said.

Childs was taken into custody Thursday and is facing multiple charges of animal cruelty.

