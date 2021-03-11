Kitten in a tree? Not in Phoenix. Our firefighters go underground for a feline friend

PHOENIX — If cats really have nine lives, then a kitten recently rescued by Phoenix firefighters may have already blown through a couple of them.
A 6-week-old kitten spent more than a week trapped at the bottom of a storm drain near 20th Street and Indian School Road before rescuers managed to lure him out.
According to the Arizona Humane Society, the kitten spent two days evading rescue attempts before he was pulled out by Phoenix firefighters and AHS crews.
The kitten was transported to an AHS animal hospital where he was treated for stomach issues and fleas. The cat will require medical treatment for at least two weeks before he can be adopted by a family.
AHS said a Phoenix firefighter has already expressed interest in adopting the kitten.
Those interested in learning more about how the Arizona Humane Society cares for the Valley’s most vulnerable pets are encouraged to visit azhumane.org.
