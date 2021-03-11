Kitten in a tree? Not in Phoenix. Our firefighters go underground for a feline friend

The Arizona Humane Society recently helped firefighters retrieve a small kitten trapped from a storm drain in central Phoenix.

PHOENIX — If cats really have nine lives, then a kitten recently rescued by Phoenix firefighters may have already blown through a couple of them.

A 6-week-old kitten spent more than a week trapped at the bottom of a storm drain near 20th Street and Indian School Road before rescuers managed to lure him out.

According to the Arizona Humane Society, the kitten spent two days evading rescue attempts before he was pulled out by Phoenix firefighters and AHS crews.

Kitten Rescued After Surviving Inside a Drain for a Week CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Kitten rescued after one week stuck in a drain! Because of the teamwork and collaboration of Phoenix Fire Department and AHS’ Emergency Animal Medical Technicians™, this kitten was safely rescued from a drain near 20th Street and Indian School Road! This poor kitten had reportedly been meowing for help for one week, and the two-day rescue took all hands on deck. He is now being cared for in AHS’ Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™. Word on the street is that one of the firefighters on scene is interested in adopting the little squirt 😸 We hope to share updates on AHS’ social media channels soon! Wags and purrs for our friends at Phoenix Fire Station 61! Posted by Arizona Humane Society on Friday, December 3, 2021

The kitten was transported to an AHS animal hospital where he was treated for stomach issues and fleas. The cat will require medical treatment for at least two weeks before he can be adopted by a family.

AHS said a Phoenix firefighter has already expressed interest in adopting the kitten.

Those interested in learning more about how the Arizona Humane Society cares for the Valley’s most vulnerable pets are encouraged to visit azhumane.org.

