PEORIA, Ariz. — Editor's note: the above video gives tips on how to keep your pets safe during the summer heat in Arizona.

The Peoria Fire Department is reminding dogs owners to keep a close eye on their pups after treating a dog suffering from heat exhaustion Monday.

According to a Facebook post, first responders with Peoria Fire-Medical Station 191 act quickly when a 5-year-old bulldog named Mickey was brought to the station. Mickey was overheated and in need of help.

Fire firefighters gave Mickey oxygen and tried to cool him down as much as they could before he was taken to a veterinarian.

As the weather heats up, dog owners are urged to watch for signs of heat exhaustion or overheating which include excessive panting, convulsions, vomiting, diarrhea and blue or bright red gums or tongue.

