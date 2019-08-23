PHOENIX — Out of Africa Wildlife Park in northern Arizona announced Thursday that its 20-year-old giraffe named Kibo was put down due to complications after a procedure.

The wildlife park said in a Facebook post that Kibo, a male giraffe, was euthanized on Tuesday "due to complications in recovery from an anesthetic procedure."

But park officials assured visitors that Kibo, who had been at the park since 1999, was "surrounded by the park owners and loving keepers."

The Facebook post was directed toward "all of the thousands of people who have visited our park since 1999 knew him, loved him and probably had been kissed by him!

"He had a level of wit and curiosity that surpassed any other friends with which he shared his space. He always drew you in for the kiss and made you feel like a giant kid again," it continued.

"He touched our hearts and reminded us to be silly and to laugh every day, especially when he would sit down in front of the entry gates. Saying farewell to this kind of friend does not happen quickly and in fact, has left many breathless and deeply saddened."

The Facebook post asked visitors to share their favorite memories and photos of Kibo.

One woman wrote, "I am sure that on both of my visits I got 'Kibo Kisses' .... 20 years is an awesome lifespan and thinking how many kisses were given is awe inspiring!!"

Another shared, "My heart is so sad at this news. I only met him twice, kissed him once and thoroughly was captivated by him forever."