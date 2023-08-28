Scottsdale sanctuary caring for baby mountain lions after mom killed in car collision

The mother of the two cubs reportedly died after she was hit by a car.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center is asking the public's help in naming two orphaned mountain lion cubs who have found a new home at the Scottsdale facility.

The little male cubs were taken to the center after their mother was found deceased by Arizona Game and Fish staff members.

According to the center, it appears the mother mountain lion was struck by a car and proceeded to walk back to her den to reach her kittens. But she ended up not surviving her injuries.

The two cubs have been thriving under the care of the center's staff and now locals have a chance to pick the names for these baby mountain lions. Those who make a donation to the wildlife center can vote on one of the following pairings of names.

Apache & Alpine

& Zion & Bryce

& Echo & Dash

"We are excited about the journey ahead in helping to raise and rehabilitate the two cubs here at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center,” said founder and Director Linda Searles in a statement.

Voting ends on Sept. 9.

