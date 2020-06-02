PHOENIX — The Oro Valley Police Department is celebrating the retirement of one of its loyal K-9 officers.

The department shared a video of K-9 Bruno enjoying ice cream as he retired over the weekend after seven years of service.

“Thank you for all your hard work and for making sure your handler got home safe every night,“ a dispatcher said during Bruno’s last call. “You can now chase rabbits instead of bad guys. All of us at the department will miss you, enjoy your retirement.”

The department says Bruno helped officers seize nearly $1 million worth of narcotics.

