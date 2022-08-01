Christmas trees are being used to fill fish habitats at Saguaro Lake

Christmas trees headed for the dump are given new life by the Arizona Game and Fish Department as habitat filler for the Saguaro Lake's aquatic life.

ARIZONA, USA — The holidays have come to an end in Arizona, and the state's Game and Fish Department is taking advantage of those discarded Christmas trees for a cause of the aquatic variety.

According to Dave Weedman, the department's aquatic habitat program manager, discarded trees were used at an event to fill habitats for fish at Saguaro Lake on Saturday.

"It really benefits the fish that live in the reservoir," Weedman said.

By taking trees that would otherwise be thrown out, the department was able to collect more than 1,000, giving them renewed purpose.

Aquatic Habitat Specialist Bryant Dickens said that the department chose 10 to 12 sites throughout the lake for the trees to be installed. Each site was allocated 50 to 60 trees.

🎄 Want one more Christmas-y activity? There are still spots left to help us turn old Christmas trees into fish habitat at Saguaro Lake this Saturday! You can bring your tree (free of decorations) if you'd like or just come on out and help! Register at https://t.co/7ifIEwgxQL pic.twitter.com/n4Ac1d3yrD — Arizona Game & Fish (@azgfd) January 6, 2022

