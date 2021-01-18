Adopt a Desert Tortoise!

An unusual pet adoption program is starting soon. And this particular pet comes with a lot of responsibilities for any family willing to adopt.

PHOENIX — An unusual pet adoption program is starting soon. And this particular pet comes with a lot of responsibilities for any family willing to adopt. Team 12’s Matt Yurus reports Arizona Game and Fish is looking for those willing to take in a Desert Tortoise.

“They make great family members, and they're very personable,” said Stacey Sekscienski of Arizona Game and Fish.

Another positive, they are quiet! A quick heads up though, they have to live in Arizona. And one day, chances are they pass to your kids.

“If you’re not planning on staying here for probably close to 100 years, then this might not be the pet for you," Stacey said laughing.

Still interested? Then you will need to build a “burrow” in your backyard. One that protects them from extreme temperatures and hazards like swimming pools. And be sure to include lots of native plants and Bermuda hay.

“Think of them as little cows that need to graze all the time," Stacey said.

The process may sound daunting, but Stacey says it is doable, and, "Right now is the perfect time, the weather is awesome. It makes a great family project."

The Desert Tortoises are currently brominating, which is similar to hibernating. But come spring, they will be ready for adoption.