Meet Sash! New sloth makes her debut at the Arizona Science Center

Sash is the newest member of the center's "Survival of the Slowest" exhibit.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Science Center is celebrating the birthday of its newest sloth: Sash!

Science Center officials said Sash is the newest member of the center's "Survival of the Slowest" exhibit.



The center made her feel extra welcome by celebrating her birthday Thursday afternoon with cake and some of her new friends, including the Science Center's original sloth, J.J.



And even though sloths get a reputation for being very slow, "Sash" really bit into her treat!

According to the World Wildlife Organization, sloths usually munch on leaves, twigs and buds. Because the animals don’t have incisors, they trim down leaves by smacking their firm lips together. A low metabolic rate means sloths can survive on relatively little food; it takes days for them to process what other animals can digest in a matter of hours.

