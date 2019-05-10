TUCSON – Nearly 85 animals were rescued after they were seized in connection to a hoarding case Friday afternoon.

According to Pima Animal Care Center, the animals included 67 birds – ranging from macaws, cockatiels and finches, and 18 small dogs.

Authorities said the dogs, which were said to be in good condition, included Chihuahuas, dachshunds, terriers, some hairless mixes and Maltese.

The animals will be on hold until the conclusion of the overall investigation by Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

With the shelter currently housing 1,632 animals at this time, PACC is asking residents to consider adopting or fostering pets.

People interested are advised to stop by the shelter located at 4000 N. Silverbell road or email PACC.foster@pima.gov.