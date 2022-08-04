'Goodbye Mr. Stubbs': A one-of-a-kind Valley alligator passes away

The Phoenix Herpetological Society announced the alligator's death this week. Mr. Stubbs got a second chance at life by receiving a 3D-printed prosthetic tail.

PHOENIX — Mr. Stubbs, the Valley alligator who made headlines a few years ago after he received a custom-made prosthetic tail, has passed away.

The Phoenix Herpetological Society announced the gator's sudden passing earlier this week in a social media post.

"Our sweet Mr. Stubbs left us to meet #steveirwin in the great alligator beyond," the society wrote. "He was always a grumpy little guy but his fiery spirit will be missed by many."

Sanctuary workers believe Mr. Stubbs succumbed to a scorpion sting in the water and was unable to come back up for air. The tailless gator attracted a bevy of media attention in 2018 after he had a 3D-printed tail attached to his body.

Tails are essential for an alligator's survival since they help the reptiles swim and stay afloat in the water.

Before arriving at the Valley sanctuary, Mr. Stubbs was illegally held captive by a California man and may have lost his tail after he was attacked by one of the other gators the reptile lived with.

Michael Biggs, a Midwestern University biomed student, worked with the sanctuary to develop an appendage that could be attached to Mr. Stubbs and serve as a replacement tail.

“He can actually float normally in the water and swim, if he wants to,” Biggs told 12News in 2018.

