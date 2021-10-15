x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

More than 90 snakes found under California home

The Sonoma County Reptile Rescue recently retrieved a colony of rattlesnakes found hiding underneath a northern California residence.
Credit: AP
This Oct. 2, 2021 shows a group of venomous Northern Pacific rattlesnakes which were extracted from a under a home in Santa Rosa, Calif. Al Wolf is used to clearing one or two snakes from under houses but recently was called by a woman who said she had seen rattlesnakes scurry under her Northern California house and was surprised to find more than 90 rattlesnakes getting ready to hibernate. (Sonoma County Reptile Rescue via AP)

CALIFORNIA, USA — Al Wolf is used to clearing one or two snakes from under people’s homes. 

But recently when he was called by a woman who said she had seen rattlesnakes scurry under her Northern California house he was surprised to find more than 90 snakes getting ready to hibernate. 

Wolf is the director of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue. He says he crawled under the mountainside home in Santa Rosa and found a rattlesnake right away, then another and another. 

He removed 22 adult rattlesnakes and 59 babies on Oct. 2. He returned another two times since and collected 11 more snakes.

RELATED: Distressed rattlesnake gets untangled from web by brave Valley man

RELATED: University of Arizona research: COVID-19 deaths linked to enzyme also found in rattlesnake venom