Mom and baby bobcat living in Scottsdale home reunited and set free

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A bobcat and her kitten have been reunited after they were found living in a Scottsdale home.
According to Arizona Game and Fish Department, the homeowner heard a noise in their attic and when they went to check it out, they found a baby bobcat.
AZGFD said the homeowner was able to capture the kitten, but its momma was nowhere to be found. Later in the day, however, the homeowner got another surprise when they found the baby bobcat's mom - in their bathroom!
Game and Fish officers arrived and found the momma bobcat peering out of the shower and were able to work together to carefully capture and contain the wild animal.
After checking the attic to make sure no other kittens were waiting for mom up there, AZGFD officers safely reunited and released the mom and her kitten back into the wild.
Officials said recent damage to the homeowner's roof allowed mom and baby bobcat access to the home.
Earlier this year, an Arizona resident was surely surprised to find a wild bobcat snuggling in a doggie bed after returning home from work.
That bobcat was suspected of gaining entrance through an unlocked doggie door and managed to escape before an officer could arrive to retrieve the animal.
Anyone else who may find a bobcat residing in their home is encouraged to contact AZGFD at 623-236-7201.
More information on living around Arizona's bobcats can be found here.
