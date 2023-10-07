Mom and baby bobcat living in Scottsdale home reunited and set free

Officials said recent damage to the homeowner's roof allowed mom and baby bobcat access to the home.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A bobcat and her kitten have been reunited after they were found living in a Scottsdale home.

According to Arizona Game and Fish Department, the homeowner heard a noise in their attic and when they went to check it out, they found a baby bobcat.

AZGFD said the homeowner was able to capture the kitten, but its momma was nowhere to be found. Later in the day, however, the homeowner got another surprise when they found the baby bobcat's mom - in their bathroom!

Game and Fish officers arrived and found the momma bobcat peering out of the shower and were able to work together to carefully capture and contain the wild animal.

After checking the attic to make sure no other kittens were waiting for mom up there, AZGFD officers safely reunited and released the mom and her kitten back into the wild.

Officials said recent damage to the homeowner's roof allowed mom and baby bobcat access to the home.

Earlier this year, an Arizona resident was surely surprised to find a wild bobcat snuggling in a doggie bed after returning home from work.

That bobcat was suspected of gaining entrance through an unlocked doggie door and managed to escape before an officer could arrive to retrieve the animal.

Anyone else who may find a bobcat residing in their home is encouraged to contact AZGFD at 623-236-7201.

More information on living around Arizona's bobcats can be found here.

(Watch to the end to see the mom and kitten get released!) You gotta be kitten me! 🐱 On June 8, when a Scottsdale homeowner heard noises in the attic, they went to investigate and found a baby bobcat! Recent damage to their roof allowed mom bobcat access and apparently she liked the spot. The homeowner was able to capture the kitten, but mom was nowhere to be found, so our friends at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center took the kitten in. Later in the day, however, the homeowner got another surprise when they found the bobcat mom - in their bathroom! AZGFD Officers Groves and Sheer responded along with Kim Carr of SW Wildlife. The trio cautiously entered the bathroom and were met with a pair of golden eyes peering out of the shower. Well aware of the dangers that accompany approaching a wild bobcat attempting to locate her kitten, they were able to work together to carefully capture the mom bobcat. After checking the attic to make sure no other kittens were waiting for mom up there, they were able to safely reunite and release the mom and her kitten back into the wild! 👏 #NationalKittenDay Posted by Arizona Game & Fish Department on Monday, July 10, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.





Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

Stay connected by downloading the 12News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page. Or see us on the 12News Plus app available on Roku or Amazon Fire.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.